Pierce, Nebraska man arrested after driving, crashing truck with BAC almost 3 times legal limit

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Pierce man was arrested after recklessly driving, crashing into a tree, and having a blood alcohol content (BAC) almost three times the legal limit.

Around 6:53 p.m. on July 5, Norfolk officers were called to the area of 7th and Pasewalk Avenue regarding a pickup that was seen driving recklessly.

According to officials, while officers were en route to check for the reckless driver, a call about an accident came through dispatch.

The accident was about a pickup truck that crashed into a tree in the 400 block of S. 2nd Street.

Upon the arrival of the accident, it was deemed that the pickup was the suspected vehicle in the reckless driving call, according to authorities.

When officers arrived at the scene of the accident, they located the pickup truck and the driver sitting on the ground next to the truck.

Officers then made contact with the driver, who was identified as Dillon L. White, 27, of Pierce, Nebraska.

Officers noticed that White was showing signs of being intoxicated and showed impairment on field sobriety maneuvers.

Norfolk officers arrested and transported White to the Norfolk PD Jail.

White submitted a breath sample, which came back with a BAC of .215.

White was booked into jail with a felony DUI, third offense +.150.

White was housed in the Norfolk PD Jail and was later transported to the Madison County Jail.