Pierce Mansion to host Holiday Open House

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Pierce Mansion in Sioux City will be hosting a Holiday Open House on Sunday.
The holiday event will take place Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. with Mt. Zion Praise Team performing at 2:30 p.m. It is being put on the Sioux City Museum & Historical Association with refreshments, entertainment, and a visit from Santa Claus.
The mansion, with is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1892 by local developer John Peirce. The Junior League of Sioux City then bought it in 1958 for $10,000 before donating it to the city. It served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 to 2011.
The mansion is located at 2901 Jackson Street in Sioux City.