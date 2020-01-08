Pierce East Levee Bridge construction delayed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced that the construction of the Pierce East Levee Bridge has been delayed.

Pierce Levee Bridge is located to the east of the city of Pierce over the North Fork of the Elkhorn River.

The scheduled construction has been delayed from Fall 2019 to Fall 2020.

A designated detour will be required to facilitate bridge work for the duration of the construction and would utilize U.S. Highway 81 (US-81) and Nebraska Highway 13 (N-13).

NDOT has worked to develop this project to minimize inconvenience and hardships.

The department is dedicated to improving Nebraska’s highway system and thanks the traveling public for their support.

