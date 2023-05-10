PIERCE COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — 911 services in Pierce County are currently experiencing an outage according to officials.

In a release from Region 11 Emergency Management, Pierce County is currently experiencing a 911 outage exclusive to landlines that run through Pierce Telephone Company.

Officials advise that if you or someone you know uses a LifeAlert or emergency push-button device that is unable to connect to 911 due to the outage, contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 402-329-6346. They ask that this number be only dialed if there is an emergency.

The release said that crews are working to restore 911 services and hope that they will be back soon.