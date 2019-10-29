Pierce community welcome back oldest members

The Premier Estates is the only nursing home in Pierce and it has been closed since flooding damaged the facility this spring.

PIERCE, Neb (KCAU) – It’s been a summer of recovery for many Siouxland communities struck by severe flooding this March. Pierce, Nebraska was one of the hardest-hit towns, forcing many people to evacuate after the flooding. On Tuesday, the town celebrated a big win welcoming dozens of residents back to the community.

The Premier Estates is the only nursing home in Pierce, and it has been closed since flooding damaged the facility this spring. After months of repairs on Tuesday, the small community finally welcomed everyone back home.

“They told us to come over and look at how much water was in the building, and I’ve worked here for 49 years, so I just cried because it was just devastating to see it like that I just didn’t ever think it would happen,” said Sharon Hoppe, with Premier Estates.

Premier Estates of Pierce was completely underwater this March.

“I just could not believe how much water had come up,” said Pat Schwartz with Premier Estates.

More than four feet of water inside the building meant all 42 residents had to be evacuated.

“If you could see the state of the building after the flood, I mean it was horrible. It had to be down to the studs. You could see throughout the building. It’s essentially like moving into a brand new facility,” said Charley Bonanno with Premier Estates.

Now after seven months of living at a care facility in Norfolk, these long-time Pierce residents are finally back in their new home.

“We have a lot of family members that are happy that we are back into our community,” said Schwartz.

“For them to just be able to go right here in town and spend lunch with their family members that evening and it means the world to them,” said Steve Dolesh, the fire chief for Pierce Fire Department.

Many Pierce residents say it will help close the chapter of March’s historic flooding.

“It kind of gives us closure from that event, because I think all our residents are back in their homes now. So now our nursing home residents are back as well, so that’s good to have,” said Dolsesh.

“The amount of support from the Pierce community was unbelievable. They were here before we could even call them,” said Bonanno.

Tuesday’s move-in was also a welcome home for all of the employees at the Premier Estates. They’ve also been driving up to Norfolk every day while their residents were displaced.