PIERCE, Neb. (KCAU) — The community of Pierce came together to provide support when a house fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Pierce Public Schools issued a statement on their Facebook page around 9 a.m. on Saturday that the high school would be open from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. for 7-12 grade students who needed extra support.

When the fire was put out, the Pierce Fire and Rescue showed their gratitude on their Facebook page to “some of the incredible people who took the time to take some of the burden off of our shoulders.”

Pierce firefighters thanked fire departments from Osmond, Plainview, Hadar, and Norfolk for helping them and that they couldn’t have accomplished what they did without their support.

Pierce Fire and Rescue also thanked officers from the Pierce Police Department, Pierce County Sheriffs, and the Nebraska State Patrol as well as local businesses for providing coffee and food throughout the incident.

The Pierce Fire and Rescue issued a follow up statement shortly after saying that an organization will be setting up accounts at Midwest Bank and Elkhorn Valley for the family affected by the fire.