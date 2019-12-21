Pier Center for Autism receive donation towards building a new center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Pier Center for Autism received a very generous donation Friday night from the Siouxland Autism Support Group.

A $20,000 check was presented to the center that goes towards their capital campaign to build a new center.

This donation brings the center one step closer to meeting their goal $1.5 million goal, as they plan to break ground next year.

“We have numerous families on the waitlist so having to be able to get in and get services so being able to have the new building will be able to get people those services,” said Stephanie Robinson, Siouxland Autism Support Group.

The new center will allow the Pier Center to serve all ages of autism as well as provide mental health services and behavioral programs.