Pier Center for Autism raises money for new facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland organization kicking off a campaign that will enable them to help even more Siouxlanders.

The Pier Center for Autism is raising $1.5 million to build a new facility on Thursday night at M’s on 4th Street.

The only clinic of its kind in the area, the Pier Center currently has a long waiting list for Siouxlanders.

Officials say that the campaign and new facility will greatly benefit Siouxland.

“We’re going to be able to bring better services in, we’ll have more technology that we’ll be able to use. We’ll have better programs that we can offer and we’ll be able to get more families in. It’s about those families that need those services and the only way they’re going to get them in our community is if we grow the pier center,” said Jason Glover, campaign volunteer.

The Pier Center plans to include many new programs in their new building, such as mental health services and behavioral programs.