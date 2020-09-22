Pier Center for Autism makes progress on new facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Pier Center for Autism is making progress on a new facility in Sioux City.

The outside of the building is expected to be completed this week, and the Pier Center has received a $150,000 matching grant from the Gilchrist Foundation to help the project reach the finish line.

Jason Glover, a volunteer with the center’s fundraising committee said the center currently serves around 40 Siouxland families, with 70 families on the waiting list.

By moving into this new facility, we’re able to add more people, we’re able to get more people in, but we’re also able to add more services. We’re able to provide mock apartments, we’re able to provide a mock kitchen, we’ll also have a better space for conducting interviews to hold practice interviews, so that young adults who want to go out and find a job they’ll be able to practice interviewing ” said Glover.

Glover said the new Pier Center is set to open in April of next year.

Latest Stories