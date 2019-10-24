The Pier Center for Autism to break ground on new location

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A newly upgraded facility for those with autism will soon break ground here in Sioux City. Right now, the Pier Center for Autism only serves children and already has a waitlist of more than 60 kids.

“You would just sit there and know he was just getting pushed in the corner, just every day pushed in the corner nothing was changing,” said Erica Antrim, a local Sioux City mother.

Antrim is one of many parents in Siouxland who struggled to find the right services for her son.

“He was thrown in a classroom with so many children, and there was just no focus, no one on one,” said Antrim.

She had her son on a waitlist for three years before he got into The Pier Center for Autism where he and others with autism get the attention they need.

“The first week we were here it changed our lives. We went from being in diapers 24/7 to pooty training after a week, it was an amazing experience,” said Antrim.

More than 60 Siouxland families still have children on that waitlist.

“With the new facility, we will be able to double and probably even triple the number of families that are able to get services from us,” said Jason Glover, a campaign volunteer for The Pier Center for Autism.

Even more families are searching for care and services for their adult children.

“Right now, we provide a lot of services to children. In the new building we will be able to expand those services to over a lot of adult services like occupational health services, mental health services, and an expansion of the social smarts program,” said Glover.

“Where are we going to be in five years, how are we going to handle the new behaviors? With The Pier Center growing, I’m so much less stress and I know that we are going to be able to make it,” said Antrim.

The center plans to break ground this fall and hopes to have the building completed by next summer. They are inviting the public out to learn more about the new facility on November 7 at M’s on 4th.

