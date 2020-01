SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The traditional retail landscape in Sioux City is losing another long-standing outlet.

Pier 1 Imports on Sergeant Road is one of many stores being closed by the home-goods chain.

The company plans to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and will end up closing nearly half of all its outlets across the country.

An official closing date for the Sioux City location has not yet been announced.