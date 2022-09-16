SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Pickleball has become the fastest growing sport around the U.S. and the same can be said for Siouxland.

The Siouxland Pickleball Association started up in 2020 and is already seeing community interest. The association sees those 50-years-old and up playing the sport mostly. It’s also grabbing interest of younger individuals around Siouxland.

The president for the Siouxland Pickleball Association, Carolyn Ellwanger, said her numbers have doubled since the previous year.

“At this tournment, I think we had 53 teams and this year we have about 75 teams plus 25 singles players, which we didn’t have last year,” said Ellwanger.

Many members said the best part of the sport is being able to meet new people and excerise while they’re at it.

Tafi Lorinser has been playing pickleball for four years now. What kept bringing her back was the fun of the sport and the skills she’s trying to hone.

“I like to hit it a little too hard and I gotta learn how to dink it better. I would love to get better, but that’s what practice is for and you know I’ll eventually get there,” said Lorinser.

Over the weekend, the tournament is set to hold Women’s and Men’s doubles along with mixed doubles to end the event.