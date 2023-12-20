NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk is on track to expand its recreation options thanks to a private donation on Monday.

According to a release, Mike Wingate, Tom Schueth, and Bryan Adams presented a $300,000 check to Norfolk’s Park and Recreation to go toward four pickleball courts with lighting and fencing.

“Pickleball is a great sociable and low-impact sport that people of all ages and levels can enjoy playing together,” Wingate said.

The location for the courts has been proposed for Liberty Bell Park, pending a site space evaluation. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024.

“We would like to thank Mike Wingate, Tom Schueth, and Bryan Adams for their generous donation to Parks and Recreation,” Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation PJ Evans said, “Their contribution will help enhance our community, making the park more enjoyable and vibrant space for everyone with the addition of the pickleball courts.”

Evans added that pickleball benefits Norfolk residents by promoting cardiovascular fitness and offers a social experience for people of all ages. He also noted that the game helps to improve hand-eye coordination.

“This incredibly generous donation is helping make Norfolk a better place, one park project at a time,” Mayor Josh Moenning said, “We are grateful for such a wonderful partnership and look forward to putting the gift to good use for the community.”

Additionally, Evan states that the addition to the park will be great for future recreation programs.