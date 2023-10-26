SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s one of the longest intrastate rivalries in college football – the University of South Dakota vs. South Dakota State University.

Coyotes vs. Jackrabbits. Red vs. Blue. Vermillion vs. Brookings.

Since 1889, South Dakota and South Dakota State have faced each other on the football field 116 times. The longest gap of the rivalry was 2004 to 2011 when SDSU moved up to Division I. USD made the jump to Division I in 2006 and the rivalry was renewed in 2012.

You can view photos from some of the SDSU vs. USD games in the 1980s, 1990s, early 2000s and within the last few years in the slideshow below.

USD vs. SDSU in 1996 in Brookings.



Jacks vs. Coyotes sign in 1996.

USD vs. SDSU in the DakotaDome in 1984.

USD fans in the DakotaDome in 1982.

Coyotes sign in 1984.

Jacks vs Coyotes scoreboard in 1985.

USD at SDSU in 1985.

Longtime SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier in 2002.

USD at SDSU in 2002.

SDSU vs. USD in 2002.

USD vs. SDSU in 1998.

USD field goal vs. SDSU in 1998.

SDSU at USD in 1999.

SDSU at USD in 1999.

USD vs. SDSU in 1999.

USD vs. SDSU in 1999.

USD vs. SDSU in 1999.

USD at SDSU in 2022.



SDSU leads the all-time series 56-53-7 and won last year’s matchup 28-3 in Brookings.

The Coyotes have won the last two games against SDSU in Vermillion, including a 23-20 victory on a 57-yard Hail Mary pass from Carson Camp to Jeremiah Webb on the final play of the game in 2021.

On Saturday, the Coyotes and Jackrabbits will meet for the 117th team and it features a top-10 FCS matchup with both teams 4-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Five of the last seven SDSU vs. USD football games were decided by seven points or less.