SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — August 17 is National Black Cat Appreciation Day so Sioux City Animal Shelters are taking some additional steps to help find adoptable black cats in Siouxland their “fur-ever” home.

Cindy Rarrat of Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue told KCAU 9 that there is a significant number of black cats waiting for adoption and to help celebrate National Black Cat Day, their adoption fees have been reduced!

Friends of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS Rescue) has sponsored their spaying and neutering as well as $10 for their adoption fees. These sponsorships have made each feline $50 to adopt.

The offer will run from Wednesday until Sunday and will include cats at the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center as well as at PetSmart.

“Most are vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, rabies vaccinated (if old enough), and spayed and neutered,” said Rarrat, “Don’t miss out on some AMAZING cats!”

Rarrat specified that the only cat that is not altered is Selena, who is a kitten.

This is Nigel, he is 1 to 2 years old and neutered. He is a little shy at first, but loves attention.

This is Olivia, she is a friendly young adult feline who is now spayed.

This is Otis, he is a 1 to 3 year old who is neutered and declawed. He’s got a bit of a “cattitude” but he is not aggressive.

This is Pacman, he is 1 to 2 years old and neutered and delcawed. He is a “lover” and is available at PetSmart.

This is Prince, he is a 1 to 2 year old male who is outgoing and loves everything.

This is Selena, she is 8 to 9 weeks old and was found at Wal-Mart on Floyd Boulevard. She’s a little cautious at first, but will grow to be affectionate with time.

This is Storm, she is a 9 to 12 month old friendly feline who is now spayed. She’s “practicing her halloween face” but is super friendly, outgoing, and vocal.

This is Sylvester, he is a neutered young adult who was pulled out of an engine of a car. He is friendly and loves attention. He is available at PetSmart.

This is Linus, he is a 4 to 6 month old neutered male and is a very mellow, laid back guy.

All of the cats are featured on the Sioux City Animal rescue website where Siouxlanders can seek additional information, or they can stop in at 2400 Hawkeye Drive and PetSmart.

There are three additional cats available for adoption in Sioux City at the Siouxland Humane Society, Bynx, Cuddles, and Spice.

This is Spice. He has no bio on the Humane Society’s website right now.

This is Cuddles, he is a sweet boy who is 3 years old and has been Neutered.

This is Bynx. He is a sweet boy who loves to explore, climb cat trees, and chase laser pointers. He is 9 months old.

According to a release from the Siouxland Humane Society, in some countries such as England, Scotland, and Japan, black cats are considered good luck. It also stated that many cat owners agree that their black cats are often the most affectionate and playful cats they’ve ever had.

“They are known for their unique personalities and cuddly dispositions,” indicated the release, “If you want a cuddly lap cat or a playful kitty who’s always up to amusing antics, look no further than a black cat.”