SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — August 17 is National Black Cat Appreciation Day so Sioux City Animal Shelters are taking some additional steps to help find adoptable black cats in Siouxland their “fur-ever” home.
Cindy Rarrat of Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue told KCAU 9 that there is a significant number of black cats waiting for adoption and to help celebrate National Black Cat Day, their adoption fees have been reduced!
Friends of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS Rescue) has sponsored their spaying and neutering as well as $10 for their adoption fees. These sponsorships have made each feline $50 to adopt.
The offer will run from Wednesday until Sunday and will include cats at the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center as well as at PetSmart.
“Most are vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, rabies vaccinated (if old enough), and spayed and neutered,” said Rarrat, “Don’t miss out on some AMAZING cats!”
Rarrat specified that the only cat that is not altered is Selena, who is a kitten.
All of the cats are featured on the Sioux City Animal rescue website where Siouxlanders can seek additional information, or they can stop in at 2400 Hawkeye Drive and PetSmart.
There are three additional cats available for adoption in Sioux City at the Siouxland Humane Society, Bynx, Cuddles, and Spice.
According to a release from the Siouxland Humane Society, in some countries such as England, Scotland, and Japan, black cats are considered good luck. It also stated that many cat owners agree that their black cats are often the most affectionate and playful cats they’ve ever had.
“They are known for their unique personalities and cuddly dispositions,” indicated the release, “If you want a cuddly lap cat or a playful kitty who’s always up to amusing antics, look no further than a black cat.”