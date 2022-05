SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds resulted in the reports of severe weather over Memorial Day Weekend here in Siouxland.

Storms that came through parts of Siouxland caused some damage, including the roof of a silo being blown off and the structure dented and an irrigator being knocked over and broken. This damage occurred near Bow Valley, Nebraska.

Photos can be seen below:

