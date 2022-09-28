HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Officials said that the area of the fire in Hull is clear.

In a post, they said the area is “now clear and open.”

A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders on Wednesday.

According to a post to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, a fire started at Casey’s in Hull while employees were inside. The post specified that the employees were able to escape uninjured.

Fire departments from Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley are on the scene trying to control the fire.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area of Casey’s due to a fire and increased smoke in the area.



Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff’s Office





This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as we learn more information.