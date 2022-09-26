SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A jury found an Iowa man guilty on several counts related to an incident in which he allegedly knowingly set a fire to a home with several people inside.

According to complaint documents filed by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Oney, 36, of Charter Oak, was arrested on March 27 after he allegedly set a residence on fire in Dow City.

The documents state that Oney intentionally started the fire at the residence, and the fire caused irreversible damage that was estimated to cost more than $10,000. After setting the fire, Oney was stated to have left the scene.

The documents specified that Oney started the fire while there were 5 people inside, and he allegedly knew that there was a chance that they could have died.

A jury found him guilty of one count of first-degree arson, four counts of assault, one count of attempted murder, one count of criminal mischief resulting in over $10,000 of property damage, and one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.