ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Corn kernels covered a Siouxland highway Wednesday after a pickup crashed into the rear end of a grain wagon. The crash took place on Highway 60 about two miles northeast of Alton.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they were called to the crash Wednesday at 4:54. p.m.

Authorities said that a 1985 Case IH 2394 farm tractor was pulling two Demco grain wagons loaded with corn south on Highway 60 when a southbound 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 hit the rear wagon.

The pickup driver, Russell Green, 65, of Pasadena, Texas, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The tractor driver didn’t report any injuries.

Damage to the Chevrolet was estimated to be $65,000 while the grain wagons sustained about $20,000.

Green was cited for following too close.

The Orange City Police Department, Alton Fire Department, Alton Ambulance and Orange City Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office.