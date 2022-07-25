SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cell phone service in Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center may be about to improve.

On Monday, council members voted 5-0 to terminate a building and rooftop lease agreement between the city and Verizon Wireless.

The change allows staff the opportunity to re-negotiate with Verizon or the cell company can negotiate with Crown Castle Fiber LLC to use the new Distributed Antenna System being installed at the building.

The new system will allow for more carriers to provide wifi to the facility.

“They’re kind of a re-seller of the service to other people so anybody that is in the cell phone business will have the right to buy from them and it sounds like they’re successful in other places so they probably have some built-in agreements already with other companies,” said Bob Scott.

The current lease agreement with Verizon will run through the end of 2024.