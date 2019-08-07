Phone scam asks for money for kidnapped child

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska said they have received numerous complaints about the calls.

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities in Nebraska are warning of a phone scam where a person’s child has been kidnapped.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska said they have received numerous complaints about the calls. During the calls, a person will say their child has been kidnapped. To get the child back, they say they need to pay anywhere from $2,000 to $50,000.

The sheriff’s office believes that the scam call is coming from Mexico.

Anyone who receives such a call is warned to check on their family members to ensure their safety and to not give out personal information or to send out money. If you receive a similar call, they ask that you report it to your local law enforcement.

