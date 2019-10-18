Pheasant season begins this weekend in South Dakota

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will be seeing bright orange vests around the area this weekend as South Dakota’s pheasant hunting season begins Saturday for in and out of state hunters.

South Dakota game wardens will be out patrolling this weekend making sure everyone is following the rules and staying safe. They recommend everyone wear a bright orange vest as well as making sure you have your small game license on you.

“Being safe, we’re talking about swinging on the game and identifying targets and what’s beyond that target. We don’t want to have any hunting accidents this year. And that’s the biggest accident, is swinging on the game and not identifying what their targets,” said Tony Stokely, a conservation officer with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

South Dakota game wardens want to remind hunters they have a limit of three birds a day. Then, fifteen birds may not be possessed until after the fifth day of hunting.

Another big law conservation officers will be enforcing this weekend is if you are road hunting, they ask that you stay 360 feet away from homes and livestock.

