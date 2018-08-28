Pheasant numbers up in Iowa Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Pixio [ + - ]

BOONE, Iowa (KCAU) - Iowa hunters may be seeing more birds out this fall.

based off a recent survey in the state, pheasants and quail as well as cottontail rabbits numbers are up, according to a release by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The survey, which has been used wince 1962, was conducted August 1 through 15 measuring 218 30-mile routes. Wildlife experts counted an average of 21 pheasants per route. That equates to an estimate of 250,000 to 300,000 pheasant roosters this fall.

Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist for the DNR, said that due to the spring weather, they didn't know what to expect, especially with 10 to 20 inches of snow in April.

“We weren't sure what to expect from the survey this year because the spring weather was all over the board and it likely impacted some nesting success,” said Todd Bogenschutz. “The take home message is, if you had good hunting last year, you can expect similar hunting or better hunting across most of the state this year."

There were only an average of 15 pheasants per route in 2017, but Bogenschutz said that the populations then were low due to dry conditions.

In addition to the pheasant numbers, quail and cottontail rabbit populations are at at present day highs.

Rabbits are found throughout the state, but the highest populations are found in southern and east central regions. Meanwhile, Iowa’s quail range is across the southern third of the state.

“Anyone who has ever had an interest in quail hunting or hasn’t hunted quail recently – this would be a good fall to go,” Bogenschutz said.

The population for partridges is similar to 2017's numbers, mostly being found in central and northern Iowa.

Jackrabbit numbers were the only one that fell. They say that this is likely due to more corn and soybean fields and less small grains.

For more information, like the distribution map and survey data, read more here.

Find the hunting seasons for the different small game in Iowa below:

Pheasant season - October 27 to January 10, 2019

Quail season is October 27 to January 31, 2019

Partridge season is October 13 to January 31, 2019

Cottontail rabbit season is September 1 to February 28, 2019

Jackrabbit season - Closed for the year

South Dakota also saw in increase with about 47 percent more than last year. Their state's pheasants per mile index measured at 2.47. South Dakota's pheasant hunting season runs from October 28 to January 6, 2019.