Phase one of Chris Larson Park Riverfront project to soon begin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After years of planning Sioux City’s Chris Larsen Park Riverfront development project is now in motion.

The Sioux City Council on Monday awarded a $5.8 million contract to a Sioux City construction company to begin phase one.

“The first phase is going to be focused on how can we lay the foundation. How can we put those essential pieces into motion so we can build upon it,” City Council Member Alex Watters said.

He said phase one will focus on infrastructure like parking lot demolition, planting trees and electrical improvements.

Watters said he has high hopes for the opportunities this project will bring to Siouxland.

“I think you’re going to have people that are visiting Sioux City. Maybe they’re coming from a concert. Maybe they’re coming for a sporting event, and they’re going to go want to go down to the riverfront, but I also think we’re going to be utilizing it for the people that live right here and call Siouxland home,” Watters added.

Some Sioux City residents have mixed reactions about the project.

“I’m concerned too about the amount of money it’s going to cost, also the consultant fees that are going to be charged for the design and building of it. But I think in terms of the total cost, I think a lot of the money could be used in infrastructure, water lines, sewer lines streets, those kind of improvements around the city,” said Sioux City resident Russell Follmann.

“It’s a local project. It’s going to hopefully employ local people. Those are workers, those are bids, those people are going to be spending money around here. Any economical movement around here is definitely needed,” Jeremiah Grimm, another Sioux City resident, said.

Watters said a great deal of money has been raised through grants and private donations.