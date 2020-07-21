Phase one of Chris Larsen Riverfront Project underway

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – What’s left of the Old Belle of Sioux City Riverboat parking lot is now all dug up for the next phase of the Chris Larsen Riverfront Project.

“[We’re] still working on just the demolition phase right now–pretty soon grating and earth work is going to get started,” Matt Salvatore, Director of Sioux City Parks & Rec said.

The first of three phases focuses entirely on infrastructure. In May 2020, Sioux City City Council awarded a $5.8 million dollar contract to Klinger Construction for work on phase one.

Although only a few weeks into construction, city council members already have their sights on phase two.

“Phase two is a couple pavilions, a water feature, and some finished work on the east end of the project,” Salvatore said.

Another key component of the project is a pedestrian bridge crossing the Missouri River.

“You go back to the very early concept plans of the riverfront development, it had drawn in the pedestrian bridge,” Mayor Pro-tem Dan Moore said.

“We’re having conversations about a potential pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River into South Sioux City Scenic Park. We’ve been having conversations with South Sioux City leaders and ourselves,” Salvatore said.

While the iconic feature of the park has yet to be determined, council will start discussing strategies next week.

“We want to fund, we want to develop, and do an excellent job on phase one and phase two of the riverfront development, and yet we can still keep in mind ‘what will the future phases be’, so we’ll have a good, solid, strategic plan that we can all follow,” Moore said.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but it feels good to be at least breaking ground,” Salvatore said.

