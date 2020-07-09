Phase 2 of Braasch Avenue reconstruction project in Norfolk to begin

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk has announced phase two of the Braasch reconstruction project is scheduled to start on July 13.

As phase two begins, Braasch Avenue will be closed from 3rd Street to 5th Street starting on July 13.

The closure is projected to last around three months.

City officials said during phase two, North and South access on 4th Street will be maintained as much as possible with temporary surfacing after utility construction is finished.

The reconstruction project stems from a Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which was awarded to the City of Norfolk.

City officials also mentioned that access to properties along Braasch Avenue will be maintained throughout the duration of phase two.

The entire reconstruction project will consist of three phases.

Phase one of the project is now being prepared for new concrete paving, which is expected to be placed within the next two weeks.

Officials said more details will be released for future closures as construction continues.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

