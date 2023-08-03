SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Road construction on Highway 20 has been impacting drivers for a few months but construction is scheduled to wrap up.

The Highway 20 project is on schedule with most of what is known as the “Dirt Work” completed. Once finished, there will be a new ramp on the west side interchange and replacement ramps along the northeast side.

The project has slowed some commutes, but Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation is asking Siouxlanders to be patient while construction crews are working. He also wants to remind drivers that this is a two-phase project.

“You know taking four lanes and reducing it down to two lanes is created some complications obviously with the operation of the interchange. We’ve had to make modifications there and it’s slow during the rush times but if everybody’s patience they have been so far traffic moves through,” Schultz said.

Contractors are on schedule to start paving the road in September with the current phase set to end around Thanksgiving.