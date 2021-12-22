SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — As Christmas gets closer, one Siouxland pharmacy has noticed more people are getting vaccinated before the holiday.

Bev Schuster, a pharmacist at Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy, says they have given 15-20 vaccines each day this week, and she says Christmas might not be the only reason Siouxlanders are seeking the shot.

“I think it could be a mix of a few things,” Schuster said. “Probably getting together with family and friends over the holidays. Possibly some concern with the new variants being around.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports nearly half of Woodbury County is fully vaccinated and 53 percent of county residents have received at least one dose.