SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Humane Society is hosting its Pet on Parade for the animal lovers in our community.

The Pets on Parade will be an afternoon celebrating furry friends. Pet owners and animal enthusiasts from all around are invited to join the furry festivities.

The event will be on Sept 9 at 11 a.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, pet contests, a police dog demonstration with Sioux City PD, prizes, and more.

Participants are encouraged to pick up a pledge packer at the Siouxland Humane Society or at a local veterinarian’s office and raise money. Anyone can participate as an individual or in a group, with or without a pet. Individual participants need to raise a minimum of $30 to qualify. Groups need to raise $300 or more to qualify as a team.

Individuals will be rewarded prizes based on how many donations they receive. Prizes include t-shirts, goodie bag full of surprises, a car organizer with the Humane Society Logo, and a crewneck sweatshirt. Grand prizes for 18 and under is a $100 gift card and over 18 is a $100 gift card.