Pets are lifetime commitments even after the holiday season ends

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The cold is a reminder that Christmas is in just 16 days and if you’re thinking of a four-legged present, maybe consider an alternative.

According to the ASPCA, about 14% of pets given as Christmas gifts are taken back to the shelter.

That’s why shelters remind folks that a new pet is a big decision and a lifetime responsibility that lasts past the holiday season.

“Research their breed, or after they’re research having a pet and how much time it takes and what the cost are incurred for them. They can come back in and maybe get a gift certificate and get a pet at that time,” said Cindy Rarrat, Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

One way to celebrate the holidays and safely bring home a new friend is to put together an adoption kit, including food, toys, and other necessities to open on Christmas day, then picking out a pet later.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories