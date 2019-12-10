Pets are lifetime commitments even after the holiday season ends

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The cold is a reminder that Christmas is in just 16 days and if you’re thinking of a four-legged present, maybe consider an alternative.

According to the ASPCA, about 14% of pets given as Christmas gifts are taken back to the shelter.

That’s why shelters remind folks that a new pet is a big decision and a lifetime responsibility that lasts past the holiday season.

“Research their breed, or after they’re research having a pet and how much time it takes and what the cost are incurred for them. They can come back in and maybe get a gift certificate and get a pet at that time,” said Cindy Rarrat, Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

One way to celebrate the holidays and safely bring home a new friend is to put together an adoption kit, including food, toys, and other necessities to open on Christmas day, then picking out a pet later.