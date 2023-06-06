SIOUX CIT y, Iowa (KCAU) — Several people have been making complaints about the condition of Memorial Park Cemetery.

While Woodbury County can help with township cemeteries, the Memorial Park Cemetery is not under their jurisdiction. This is because it is a perpetual care cemetery owned by Everstory Partners out of Pennsylvania.

“Our question is if it’s perpetual care, where did all the funds go to maintain it and why it isn’t maintained? But send it out to Pennsylvania where the company is and also the management out at Memorial Park. And keep signing the petition, we’ll just keep rolling with it and see what happens and see what the insurance division says,” said County Finance/Budget Director Dennis Butler

Butler said the petition already has more than 2,100 signatures on it.