SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors accepted Jeremy Taylor’s resignation as the vice chairman. However, Taylor said that since he was elected to serve as a county supervisor, he will continue to do so until the end of his term.

If a petition to remove Supervisor Taylor were to be filed by either the Woodbury County Attorney, Iowa’s attorney general, or five registered Woodbury County residents, he could be removed from the board.

“The county board cannot vote Mr. Taylor off,” said Matthew Ung, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors chairperson. “Right now we’re just hoping that he does the right thing and resigns, but if push comes to shove I could see the community stepping up and filing a petition.

“Then the hearing is set in Woodbury County,” said Tim Bottaro, an attorney with Tigges, Bottaro & Lessmann, LLP. “Now if the judge, looking at any affidavits in the petition, feels that on their face they provide probable cause, the judge can suspend Jeremy from office. That’s temporary.”

After the hearing, a trial would be held where the judge would decide based on evidence and witness testimony whether the accused individual will stay in office or be removed. Bottaro said the process can sometimes take less than a month.

“They file it, the judge gets assigned and if either party is concerned about a judge, they can ask for an alternative judge from outside the district,” he said. “That would add a little bit of time. Otherwise, once the judge is assigned, it’s not less than 10 and more than 20 that this is quick action in the court system.”

While Jeremy Taylor has decided to stay on the board, he has stated that he will not be running for reelection in 2024.