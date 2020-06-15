Peterson, Iowa man arrested on multiple charges related to string of car burglaries in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Peterson, Iowa man was arrested on multiple charges that are related to a string of car burglaries in Spencer.

Spencer Police arrested and charged Gary Stallings II, 40, of Peterson, for the following charges:

Ongoing Criminal Conduct (class B felony)

Theft 1st degree (class C felony)

Four counts of Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards (aggravated misdemeanors)

Two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (aggravated misdemeanors)

Two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary (serious misdemeanors)

Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor)

According to officials, on Thursday at 12:45 p.m., they were called to 215 12th Avenue in regards to a suspicious person complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, there were several people that fled on foot from the police.

Spencer Police reported that law enforcement was able to apprehend one subject, Stallings, and brought him into custody in the 800 block of 14th Avenue W.

During the investigation, police officers were able to determine that he was involved in multiple car burglaries and two different vehicle thefts that happened during the overnight hours in Spencer.

Authorities said Stallings was also identified as using multiple credit/debit cards that were stolen from the vehicles.

He’s currently being held in the Clay County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Spencer Police were assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

