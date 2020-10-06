Peters Avenue to close from Morningside Avenue to South Mulberry Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces the closure of Peters Avenue between Morningside Avenue and South Mulberry Street to through traffic.

According to a release, the northbound lane of Morningside Avenue at the intersection of Morningside Avenue and Peters Avenue will be closed to all traffic starting October 6 in order for city crews to complete utility repairs. Traffic will be maintained on Morningside Avenue.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday afternoon, depending on weather conditions. A detour route utilizing South Mulberry Street, Vine Avenue, and Morningside Avenue
will be available.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic
control signs with regards to this closure.

