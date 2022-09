SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced another temporary road closure.

Peters Avenue will be closing between Morningside Avenue and South Glass Street tomorrow morning.

The road is being closed so that Avery Brothers Sign Company can install letters on the arch over Peters Avenue. The project is expected to be completed sometime on Friday, likely in the afternoon.

A detour will be routed using Morningside Avenue, Vine Avenue, and South Glass Street.