SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Take a trip to Neverland with Peter Pan this summer at the Sioux Center Summer Celebration.

Sioux Center Arts is giving way to Peter Pan, the Musical at Te Paske Theater, located in the Sioux Center Middle School, this June. The Tony Award winning, Broadway musical is hitting the stage June 1-3 and then again June 8-10.

Join Peter Pan, his loyal fairy sidekick Tinkerbell, and the Lost Boys as they embark on a magical journey. “Bringing it to life on stage with dancing pirates, fierce warriors, charming Lost Boys, and flying children will also help a whole new audience appreciate the story and music. You will love it!” said Peter Pan director Dr. David Janssen, returning after directing last summer’s sold-out musical, Mary Poppins. “Come see your neighbors and friends show off their talent as they tell this timeless story!”

According to a release, the program features 28 local actors of all ages. Sioux Center Arts Director, Cailan Matthews mentions, “We love that Peter Pan is for everyone – both young and old – a show to take the family to.”

Those interested can purchase tickets online here or in person by visiting the Sioux Center City Office. Fans of all ages are invited to come see this classic story.

Performance Dates and Times

Thursday, June 1 6 pm

Friday, June 2 7 pm

Saturday, June 3 7 pm

Thursday, June 8 7 pm

Friday, June 9 7 pm

Saturday, June 10 2 pm



Sioux Center Arts is also seeking people willing to serve as ushers and at the box office for the performances. Anyone interested can email Cailan Matthews at arts@siouxcenter.org.