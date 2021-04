SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There is a winner for the Pete Goede Memorial Motorcycle Raffle.

The drawing was held Sunday at 5 p.m. at Skyline Bar and Casino in North Sioux City.

Becky Bails won the first prize of a 2021 Indian Chief Vintage. The second place winner was Whitney Bergquist, who received $2,500 in “Polaris Adventure Money.”

KCAU 9 was a proud sponsor of the raffle, with all proceeds going towards the Iowa Chapter of the ALS Association.