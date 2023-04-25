SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The annual Rockin’ For A Cure concert that goes to benefit the Iowa Chapter of the ALS Association.

The concert is in memory of Pete Goede and takes place on April 30 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City from 2 until 8 p.m.

Performing will be Missouri Blend, Steven Bankey and the Flatland Band, Rock Bottom, and The Establishment will wrap up the night.

Also at the concert is a silent and a live auction, including the popular auction of a puppy. Erin Hill and Kathy Plucker stopped in the studio to talk more about the event and to show off the puppy.

The Rockin’ For A Cure: Pete Goede ALS Benefit Concert is free, but attendees can leave a free-will donation. Money raised will go towards benefitting local families with ALS.

KCAU 9 is a sponsor of the event.