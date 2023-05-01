SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We here at Channel 9 have been Rockin for a Cure for ALS for the past nine years. In that time, the benefit concert has been able to raise tens of thousands for people affected by the disease, and just this year the FDA has approved a new treatment for ALS with help from events like these.

KCAU 9 spoke with the organizers about the event.

“This concert, people come out, the bands are great, people are generous, it’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon,” said Erin Hill with the ALS Association.

You can catch a glimpse of the event in the video player above.