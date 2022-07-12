SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Losing a pet can be devastating, and trying to find them can be difficult.

With the help of a facial recognition program, Petco Love and local shelters are aiming to bring them home.

The program is called Petco Love Lost and is a free database that you can use to both upload pictures of your lost pet and photos of other’s pets you have found. The database will then use facial recognition to match the photos and get them back home.

“Also this not only works for those that have lost a pet but also who found a pet. So, if we can all reunite together and get these animals back to their rightful owners, again, this works both ways,” said Kelly Erie from the Siouxland Humane Society.

The database is free and funded through Petco’s nonprofit, Petco Love. You can find the database here.