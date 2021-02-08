How to keep your pets safe from the Siouxland cold

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures are starting to dip below zero, and Siouxlanders are starting to pack on layers of clothing; something most pets can’t really do.

That is why a local veterinarian said to keep a close eye on your pet when they go outside.

“If its too cold for us to be outside, it’s too cold for your pets to be outside. the paws, they can also get cracked and start bleeding just because of the dryness the salt going in and out of the heat and cold. Also cause frostbite,” Veterinarian Kelley Locke says.

All pets need at least a little bit of exercise and go to the bathroom, but leaving them out for too long can damage their skin.

They can also get hypothermia or frostbite just like you can. Locke says if your pet gets either, it can often lead to amputation.

“The common areas affected are going to be their ears, paws, legs and tail.” So basically, a lot of times with frostbite, you might not know until a few days later. But yeah it can cause them to be discolored, Like a blue-ish or purple. They can get blisters or redness, it can cause swelling, it can be very painful,” said Locke.

Brian Tripp is a dog owner. He says it’s necessary to treat your dog differently in the winter than in the summer.

“In the summertime, I leave her out parts of the day so she can get exercise. In the winter time, I let her out just to use the bathroom. It’s way too cold especially one of the coldest weeks of the year,” said Tripp.

Dogs aren’t the only thing to worry about. Locke said cats search for warm places in the winter one of those places being a car.

“Tap on the hood or honk your horn. Make sure the cats have enough time to get out,” said Locke.

She said if you do keep your dog outdoors. Make sure they have shelter with thick blankets to keep them warm and away from the wind.