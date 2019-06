SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’re back with Chris Wall from Sioux City Animal Rescue, as well as some adorable kittens!

They’re not quite eight weeks old, but they will be available for adoption in just a few weeks time.

The entire litter consists of six Calico kittens, and they’re just as playful as ever.

For more information on how you can adopt one of the kittens, call Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue at 712-279-6968, or visit https://www.siouxcityanimalrescue.com/.