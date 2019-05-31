Local News

Pet of the Week: Two rambunctious little guinea pigs

Friday Pets with Sioux City Animal Rescue

Posted: May 31, 2019 02:51 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 02:52 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today, Chris Wall with Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue stopped by the KCAU 9 studio with two tiny guinea pigs in need of a good home.

These two rambunctious, little furballs are only a few months old, and can be adopted separately, or as a pair. 

For more information, call Sioux City Animal Rescue at 712-279-6968, or visit siouxcityanimalrescue.com.

