Pet of the Week: Two rambunctious little guinea pigs
Friday Pets with Sioux City Animal Rescue
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today, Chris Wall with Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue stopped by the KCAU 9 studio with two tiny guinea pigs in need of a good home.
These two rambunctious, little furballs are only a few months old, and can be adopted separately, or as a pair.
For more information, call Sioux City Animal Rescue at 712-279-6968, or visit siouxcityanimalrescue.com.
