Pet dies in Morningside house fire, home deemed total loss

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A pet has died and a home is deemed a total loss after a house fire occurred on Tuesday morning in the Morningside area of Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Fire and Rescue (SCFR), at 5:29 a.m. on Tuesday, they responded to a call of a house fire at 3205 Orleans Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was considered a fully involved structure, meaning there was a fire in each room on the main floor.

Officials said firefighters attempted to enter the house but unfortunately were unable to enter due to the collapse of the roof. They fought the fire from the outside of the home.

Authorities mentions that the person who lives at the residence wasn’t there but one small dog died from the fire.

SCFR Deputy Fire Marshall Ryan Collins said the house is deemed a total loss and inspection services with the City of Sioux City have red-tagged the home as inhabitable.

“Remaining smoke that’s trying to vacate the structure so if people drive by and they do see a little bit of smoke, that’s perfectly normal, large volumes of smoke and flames is not normal so if they see that be sure to call 911,” said SCFR Deputy Fire Marshall Collins.

It will remain red-tagged until either repairs or demolition can happen.

Collins told KCAU 9 that they believe that the fire began in the kitchen area of the residence but mentions they’re still continuing their investigation.

