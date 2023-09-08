SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A family’s pet rabbit has died after an early morning fire in Sioux City’s westside.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Sioux City Fire Rescue was called out to a structure fire on the 1800 block of W. 6th Street, according to a release.

When officials arrived, they said they could see smoke coming from the two-story home. The release said that upon making entry, heavy smoke and flames were found in the laundry room.

The release said that there were eight occupants in the home at the time as well as several pets. Fire Rescue said that most of the pets were able to exit the building, but a pet rabbit did not survive.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said that there were no injuries in the fire.

Eight fire apparatus responded to the fire with 20 total fire personnel, according to the release.

The structure took on moderate damage from the fire and has been red-tagged, The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said that the home had working smoke alarms, but would like to remind residents to check their smoke alarms to ensure that they work.