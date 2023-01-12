LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A person was rescued from a grain bin out of Plymouth County Wednesday.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that it received a report at 4:44 p.m. of someone trapped in a grain bin in the 24600 block of K22 about six miles southwest of Le Mars.

Other agencies were also called to the scene and the person was freed from the grain bin without incident.

Agencies that responded to the call included Hinton Fire/Hinton Ambulance, Merrill Fire/Merrill Ambulance, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Hinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and Mercy Air Care.