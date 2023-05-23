YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police said that they have located a person of interest after a woman died from an assault in Yankton.

Earlier Tuesday, officials were seeking assistance in locating the person of interest.

Yankton police say they responded to an assault on Monday in the 700 block of Walnut. On scene, police found a woman who was seriously injured. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the assault.

Adrian Vaughn Lund

During the police investigation, Adrian Vaughn Lund was identified as a person of interest. Attempts were made to locate Lund but were unsuccessful at the time.

Authorities located Lund Tuesday afternoon.