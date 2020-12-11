Person killed in Sioux City rollover identified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a rollover Thursday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Michael Figueroa, 25, of Sioux City, died in the Thursday morning crash.

The crash took place at the 3100 block of Business Highway 75 Thursday around 6 a.m.

Police said officers found a small SUV was found overturned in the ditch when they arrived and saw Figueroa in the vehicle and unresponsive. They attempted CPR, but said Figueroa succumbed to his injuries and died.

The police are continuing to investigate the crash.