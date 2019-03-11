Person killed in rural Hartington house fire identified

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) - Authorities have identified a body that was found in a house fire near Hartington, Nebraska last week.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office said that Lori Burton, 62, Hartington, Nebraska, died in a house fire in rural Hartington on March 7. After an autopsy, they say that her cause of death was due to smoke inhalation.

The fire happened Thursday around 2 p.m. about 6 miles southwest of Hartington.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

