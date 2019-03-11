Local News

Person killed in rural Hartington house fire identified

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office says she died due to smoke inhalation.

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 05:12 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 05:12 PM CDT

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) - Authorities have identified a body that was found in a house fire near Hartington, Nebraska last week. 

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office said that Lori Burton, 62, Hartington, Nebraska, died in a house fire in rural Hartington on March 7. After an autopsy, they say that her cause of death was due to smoke inhalation. 

The fire happened Thursday around 2 p.m. about 6 miles southwest of Hartington.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined. 

