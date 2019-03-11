Person killed in rural Hartington house fire identified
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office says she died due to smoke inhalation.
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) - Authorities have identified a body that was found in a house fire near Hartington, Nebraska last week.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office said that Lori Burton, 62, Hartington, Nebraska, died in a house fire in rural Hartington on March 7. After an autopsy, they say that her cause of death was due to smoke inhalation.
The fire happened Thursday around 2 p.m. about 6 miles southwest of Hartington.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Her obituary can be found here.
More Stories
-
-
Just hours after South Dakota lawmakers approved an industrial hemp…
-
The project includes more than $3 million in private contributions.