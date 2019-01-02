Person killed in officer-involved shooting near Fort Dodge identified

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Headline Person dead after officer-involved shooting near Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Webster County, Iowa has been identified.

Matthew Hurley, 45, of Wall Lake, died Monday night after the Webster County Sheriff’s Office were called to a domestic disturbance outside Fort Dodge, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

After trying to make a traffic stop of a vehicle, a pursuit ensued and gunfire was exchanged between a person in the vehicle and law enforcement.

A pursuit ended when the vehicle drove into a field and stopped. Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on scene to assist and set up a perimeter. When they approached the vehicle, they found Hurley dead.

State Patrol Sgt. Aaron Schmidt and Calhoun County Deputy Chase Goodman were two officers identified in the shooting.

The investigation is being conducted by the DCI and is ongoing. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Webster County Attorney’s Office for review.